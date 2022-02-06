TradeStars (TSX) Market Cap Tops $1.87 Million

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular exchanges. TradeStars has a market cap of $1.87 million and $294,289.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TradeStars has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

