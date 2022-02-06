Travala.com (AVA) One Day Volume Hits $5.84 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Travala.com has a market cap of $64.32 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.94 or 0.07186357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00055098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,599.16 or 0.99817122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00052936 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006577 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,583,537 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.