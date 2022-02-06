Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.04. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

TNL opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

