Treat DAO Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.07204904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.38 or 0.99738258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.