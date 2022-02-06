Treat DAO Price Hits $4.58 on Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.42 or 0.07171990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.38 or 0.99932111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

