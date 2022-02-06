Treat DAO Price Reaches $4.58 on Top Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.07204904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.38 or 0.99738258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.