Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.