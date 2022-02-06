Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MAN stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.92 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.
ManpowerGroup Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
