Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $27.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

