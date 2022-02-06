Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 108,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAD opened at $10.43 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

