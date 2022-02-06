Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.45.

Shares of TENB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -144.71 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

