Trexquant Investment LP Sells 15,523 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,306,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $52.30 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

