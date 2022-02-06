Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,610 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Triton International worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTN. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 605,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 264,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triton International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 88,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Triton International by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 292,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Triton International by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $300,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. Triton International Limited has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. B. Riley increased their price target on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

