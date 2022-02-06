Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Triumph Bancorp worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $954,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.46 and a 12 month high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.