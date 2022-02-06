trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. trivago posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow trivago.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRVG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.
Shares of TRVG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. 447,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $790.79 million, a PE ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 1.77.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
