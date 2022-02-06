Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $246,149.89 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.94 or 1.00085235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021186 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00025719 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.14 or 0.00479603 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

