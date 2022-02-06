TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0664 on Top Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. TRON has a market cap of $6.76 billion and approximately $704.29 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002863 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003744 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,798,152,286 coins and its circulating supply is 101,798,152,417 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

