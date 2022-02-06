TROY (TROY) Achieves Market Cap of $62.82 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TROY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $62.82 million and $3.54 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TROY has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TROY

TROY launched on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

