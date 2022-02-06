TrueFlip Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00109951 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

