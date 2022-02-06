Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post sales of $150.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.40 million. Trustmark posted sales of $165.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $629.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $635.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $685.07 million, with estimates ranging from $672.50 million to $692.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly sold 1,451 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $48,535.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 3,045.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

