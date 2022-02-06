TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustToken Profile

TrustToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

