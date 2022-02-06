Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,438 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.43% of Tupperware Brands worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,613,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth $1,019,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:TUP opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $745.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $37.39.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

