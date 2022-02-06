Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TPTX opened at $35.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,650,000 after purchasing an additional 315,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 862,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 33,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

