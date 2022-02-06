Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPTX. Cowen initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.36.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

