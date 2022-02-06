Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.
In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
TWO stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.74.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.
About Two Harbors Investment
Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.
