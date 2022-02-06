Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 147,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

TWO stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

