Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,042 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $210,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,255,000 after purchasing an additional 272,794 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $470.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,320,377 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.