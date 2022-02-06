Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $334,579.81

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $334,579.81 and $9,492.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.66 or 0.07177464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00054916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.09 or 0.99752931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052661 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

