Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $236.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.65). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.