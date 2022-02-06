Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.
UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Udemy from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.
Udemy stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91. Udemy has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $32.62.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,355,000.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
