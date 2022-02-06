UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 247.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,136 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of UiPath worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 301,432 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 137,697 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,847,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,660 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,183.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

