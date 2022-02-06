Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Position Increased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Ultra Clean worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,954 shares of company stock valued at $922,834. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.