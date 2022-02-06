Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.06 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $29.99 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $5.83 or 0.00014034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00184922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00032068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008967 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,146,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

