UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Position Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 171.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNF stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.68. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

