Unifty Market Cap Tops $22.26 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $22.26 million and $2.14 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $12.29 or 0.00029438 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00051379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.81 or 0.07157960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,788.21 or 1.00079402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,811,267 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

