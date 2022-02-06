UniLend (UFT) Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $880,364.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

