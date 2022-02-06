Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.19) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,815 ($51.29). 4,456,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,892.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,958.16. The company has a market cap of £97.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

