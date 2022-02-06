UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Cap of $2.84 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 60.2% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.84 million and $77,048.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,649,391 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

