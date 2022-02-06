Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

