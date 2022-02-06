Unisocks Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $117,420.11 or 2.81875035 BTC on major exchanges. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $35.46 million and approximately $51,874.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00110013 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

