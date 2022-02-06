United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $486,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

