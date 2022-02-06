UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43,075.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 27,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,473,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,209,000 after acquiring an additional 528,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $483.17 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

