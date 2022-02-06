UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 27,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,473,101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,791,209,000 after acquiring an additional 528,424 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

