UnMarshal Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $1.24 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052018 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.82 or 0.07214630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.45 or 1.00163098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00053513 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006550 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnMarshal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.