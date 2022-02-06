Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) vs. NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Financial Analysis

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upland Software and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 2 4 0 2.67 NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86

Upland Software presently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 77.59%. NetEase has a consensus price target of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.19%. Given Upland Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Upland Software is more favorable than NetEase.

Profitability

This table compares Upland Software and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -18.52% 5.83% 1.76% NetEase 14.62% 14.17% 8.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Upland Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upland Software and NetEase’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $291.78 million 1.96 -$51.22 million ($1.87) -10.04 NetEase $11.29 billion 5.97 $1.97 billion $2.76 36.45

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Upland Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Upland Software has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NetEase beats Upland Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

