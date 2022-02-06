UREEQA Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and $2,751.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00051433 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,003.91 or 0.07204904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,583.38 or 0.99738258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00053053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006555 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars.

