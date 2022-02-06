USD Coin Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. USD Coin has a market cap of $51.03 billion and $2.31 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 51,048,733,579 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

