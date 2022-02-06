USDK (USDK) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $101.05 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07144588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00054795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.98 or 0.99658689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00053290 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006568 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.