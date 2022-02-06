UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UserTesting.

Get UserTesting alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USER shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 738,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UserTesting (USER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.