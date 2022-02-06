Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

VLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE:VLN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

