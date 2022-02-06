Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Buys 2,622 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,634 shares of company stock worth $1,719,229 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.