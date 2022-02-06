Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $15.59 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 2.3% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after purchasing an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,366,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,115,273,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $110.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.